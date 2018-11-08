TRAFFIC

Major delays for Metra, Amtrak trains after Chicago Union Station signal problems

CHICAGO (WLS) --
No Metra or Amtrak trains were able to enter or exit Chicago Union Station for a brief time Thursday morning due to signal problems.

The following Metra lines were delayed by at least 45 minutes as of 9:30 a.m.:

-Milwaukee District North
-Milwaukee District West
-North Central Service
-Southwest Service

-BNSF Railway

Amtrak officials said their signal system experienced a major communications issue. Maintenance staff were working to correct the problem.

Metra officials said it is unclear how long the delay will last.
