No Metra or Amtrak trains were able to enter or exit Chicago Union Station for a brief time Thursday morning due to signal problems.The following Metra lines were delayed by at least 45 minutes as of 9:30 a.m.:-Milwaukee District North-Milwaukee District West-North Central Service-Southwest Service-BNSF RailwayAmtrak officials said their signal system experienced a major communications issue. Maintenance staff were working to correct the problem.Metra officials said it is unclear how long the delay will last.