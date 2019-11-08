Metra approves $15.5M contract to install cameras inside passenger cars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is making plans to improve the safety of their commuter rail by installing surveillance cameras to trains, officials announced Friday.Metra approved a $15.5 million contract with Railhead Corporation of Burr Ridge to design and install surveillance cameras in a minimum of 400 railcars system-wide."This project is not a response to any specific incident but is just another way we can use technology to augment onboard security," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "We're always looking for ways to improve safety and security for our customers and employees."Cameras will be located in vestibules and passenger railcars, with nine planned per railcar, Metra said. All cameras will be connected by an on-board DVR system that will record and store the video.