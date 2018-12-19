TRAFFIC

Metra trains to run on special schedule for holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Metra is making some schedule changes to help with the holiday rush.

Special schedules will be in effect on Dec. 21, Christmas Eve, Dec. 28 and New Year's Eve. All Metra lines except the Heritage Corridor will have extra trains running in the early afternoon on those days to help travelers heading out of downtown Chicago, and some rush-hour trains will be canceled.

Metra trains will run on holiday schedules on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. North Central Service, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor trains will not run.

On New Year's Eve, the last train of the night will be held on some Metra lines to make sure people get home from downtown events. Those trains will depart between 1:10 a.m. and 1:25 a.m., depending on the line. Metra officials remind customers that alcohol is not allowed on trains after 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Special $10 holiday passes will be available for unlimited travel on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, in addition to Metra's $10 weekend passes. Up to three children, ages 11 and under, per adult can ride free from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4.

For more information, visit metrarail.com or the Ventra app.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetrachristmasnew year's evenew year's daychristmas eveholidayChicagoLoopIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
CTA Red, Brown, Purple line service resumes after person fatally struck at Belmont
Semi-truck cleared after partially hanging over exit ramp on Kennedy Expressway
Cash from armored truck rains down on Route 3 in NJ
Bizarre details surface on driver accused in deadly Texas crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Funeral arrangements finalized for 2 fallen CPD officers
President George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for 10 years
IL sex abuse investigation finds Catholic Church withheld names of at least 500 accused priests
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Boyfriend of Waukegan mom charged in 4-year-old's death
Bush's service dog, Sully, honored before next assignment
Florida deputy kills 3 in murder-suicide
VIDEO: 5-year-old boy cries for help after being left alone on bus
Show More
Police: Mom urged girl killed by train to crawl under, cross tracks
Students at Englewood school receive holiday gifts from Daisie Foundation
Ding dong: Bear rings Florida family's doorbell
Devoted 93-year-old man takes 3 buses to visit wife's grave every day
More News