Metra trains to run on special schedule for holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) --Metra is making some schedule changes to help with the holiday rush.
Special schedules will be in effect on Dec. 21, Christmas Eve, Dec. 28 and New Year's Eve. All Metra lines except the Heritage Corridor will have extra trains running in the early afternoon on those days to help travelers heading out of downtown Chicago, and some rush-hour trains will be canceled.
Metra trains will run on holiday schedules on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. North Central Service, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor trains will not run.
On New Year's Eve, the last train of the night will be held on some Metra lines to make sure people get home from downtown events. Those trains will depart between 1:10 a.m. and 1:25 a.m., depending on the line. Metra officials remind customers that alcohol is not allowed on trains after 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Special $10 holiday passes will be available for unlimited travel on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, in addition to Metra's $10 weekend passes. Up to three children, ages 11 and under, per adult can ride free from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4.
For more information, visit metrarail.com or the Ventra app.