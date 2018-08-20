TRAFFIC

Multiple Metra trains delayed due to weather, mechanical issues at Union Station

EMBED </>More Videos

Metra trains were delayed Monday evening after a mechanical issue at Union Station in Chicago.

Multiple Metra trains were impacted Monday evening by severe storms that moved through the Chicago area, as well as mechanical issues at Union Station in Chicago.

Outbound and inbound Metra BNSF trains were not be operating from Hinsdale to Aurora due to weather until 7:30 p.m. due to weather.

In addition, outbound and inbound Metra UP-W trains were stopped between Maywood and Glen Ellyn due to weather.

Both train lines were resumed with delays.

RELATED: Chicago weather: Scattered showers Monday evening, severe storms possible

A Metra tweet stated that there was a tornado warning, but the National Weather Service had not issued one. However, storms were moving through the area.

Earlier, trains on the Metra BNSF, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines were moving with extensive delays after a mechanical failure blocked traffic at Union Station, officials said.

A Metra spokesperson said a Southwest Service train had a mechanical failure heading into Union Station in Chicago. It blocked all inbound and outbound tracks for a time, but was cleared away shortly before 6 p.m.

Riders should expect extensive delays throughout the evening as service resumes. Commuters should visit metrarail.com and listen to platform announcements for further information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetrapublic transportationChicagoWest LoopNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck
Save a life: Don't speed on Illinois roads
More Traffic
Top Stories
59 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Scattered showers moving towards Chicago, severe storms possible
Feds charge man in Chicago in bizarre Iranian spy plot
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Residents concerned priests accused of abuse are living near Lisle school
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
2 missing teens found shot to death in field on Far South Side
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
Show More
Forensic scientist, police detective take stand in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Colorado father says he killed wife for strangling daughters
Obama endorses JB Pritzker for Illinois governor
AccuWeather: Storms move through
More News