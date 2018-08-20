Multiple Metra trains delayed due to weather, mechanical issues at Union Station

Multiple Metra trains were impacted Monday evening by severe storms that moved through the Chicago area, as well as mechanical issues at Union Station in Chicago.
Outbound and inbound Metra BNSF trains were not be operating from Hinsdale to Aurora due to weather until 7:30 p.m. due to weather.
In addition, outbound and inbound Metra UP-W trains were stopped between Maywood and Glen Ellyn due to weather.
Both train lines were resumed with delays.
A Metra tweet stated that there was a tornado warning, but the National Weather Service had not issued one. However, storms were moving through the area.
Earlier, trains on the Metra BNSF, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines were moving with extensive delays after a mechanical failure blocked traffic at Union Station, officials said.
A Metra spokesperson said a Southwest Service train had a mechanical failure heading into Union Station in Chicago. It blocked all inbound and outbound tracks for a time, but was cleared away shortly before 6 p.m.
Riders should expect extensive delays throughout the evening as service resumes. Commuters should visit metrarail.com and listen to platform announcements for further information.
