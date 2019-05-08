Overturned tanker closes Elmhurst Road over I-90 in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- An overturned tanker has led to the closure of Elmhurst Road over I-90 in the north suburbs Wednesday morning.The tanker was carrying denatured alcohol and was leaking fuel. Crews were seen extricating a driver of the tanker, who was taken away in an ambulance.Elmhurst Road is closed between Landmeier Road and Oakton Street as crews clean up the scene. There is no access to and from I-90 from Elmhurst Road.