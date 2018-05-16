Police: Driver under influence of cannabis crashes, killing 3, including 2 kids

CHP says no estimate as to when 880 will reopen following fatal wreck. 5 cars involved; 3 people are dead. pic.twitter.com/QCzsUsUdKo — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 16, 2018

5 car wreck on NB 880 at Stevenson. CHP confirms 3 people were killed; 2 are juveniles. 5 people to hospitals, including infant in critical. pic.twitter.com/UrNs1GV1Gy — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 16, 2018

CHP says driver suspected of causing deadly wreck on 880 has been arrested for DUI of marijuana. — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 16, 2018

Three people have been killed in a multi-car crash. Officials say the driver who caused the crash was under the influence of cannabis. Two of those deceased are juveniles.CHP officials say the driver, who has not been identified, was driving recklessly and at high speeds when the crash occurred. The driver was not injured.Five others, including an infant, involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals.Debris from the vehicles covered a long stretch of the highway as paramedics, several fire trucks, and emergency personnel rushed to those in need of help Tuesday night. Two vehicles have been decimated, their exteriors shredded by the crash.