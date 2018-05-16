TRAFFIC

Police: Driver under influence of cannabis crashes, killing 3, including 2 kids

EMBED </>More Videos

At least two people have been killed in a multi-car crash in Fremont near the Stevenson offramp. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, California --
Three people have been killed in a multi-car crash. Officials say the driver who caused the crash was under the influence of cannabis. Two of those deceased are juveniles.

CHP officials say the driver, who has not been identified, was driving recklessly and at high speeds when the crash occurred. The driver was not injured.

Five others, including an infant, involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals.

Debris from the vehicles covered a long stretch of the highway as paramedics, several fire trucks, and emergency personnel rushed to those in need of help Tuesday night. Two vehicles have been decimated, their exteriors shredded by the crash.

