Track repair to change train departure platforms at Union Station

Metra commuters traveling from Union Station Friday should double-check which track their train will depart from, Metra officials said Friday.According to a Metra Alert announcement, Amtrak has removed some tracks from service for repair, affecting the Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines.Trains on the affected lines "will not operate from their normal tracks and/or may not be boarding from a platform that can be accessed from the Madison Street entrance," the alert said.Metra has advised that customers double-check their platform and allow extra time to find their train and accommodate delays.