LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads across area Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Overnight snow has created some slick roads for the morning commute Friday as temperatures warm up after two days of extreme cold.
About an inch to an inch and a half of snow has fallen across the area, with 1.7 inches of snow falling at O'Hare Airport. In the suburbs, Clarendon Hills received 2.1 inches of snow and out south in Streator, 3.5 inches of snow fell.
Icy conditions caused three semi-trucks to jack-knife, creating a 4-hour traffic jam on east bound I-80/94.
"It was like a sheet of glass," said truck driver Cory Johnson. "It looked like it was just wet road but it wasn't. It was ice."
Johnson passed the crash while driving west on I-94, where roads weren't much better.
"The truck just started sliding, it almost gained speed going downhill...made me pretty nervous," Johnson.
A 12-vehicle pile-up near Michigan City and a different semi crash on I-65 caused delays too. Northwest Indiana had the worst conditions, but there were spin outs reported all over.
Snow added headaches, prompting Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation to deploy 287 snow vehicles. Plows cleared highways and salted bridges as well.
But neighborhood streets were still slushy as the morning commute peaked.
Temperatures will warm up Friday, with a high 22 degrees and mostly cloudy skies. This comes after two days of subzero temperatures and wind chills as low as -50 degrees. Temperatures at O'Hare were below zero for 52 consecutive hours.
Meanwhile in south suburban Wilmington, the extreme cold resulted in a seven mile ice jam on the Kankakee River. Officials said some low lying areas have experienced some flooding from the ice buildup. The ice is expected to thaw this weekend and combined with rain, could lead to flooding.
TRANSIT RETURNS TO NORMAL AFTER SEVERE COLD:
The extremely cold temperatures punished the rails this week and Friday, Metra is trying to get back on track. Regular schedules resumed on almost all Metra lines. For the past few days subzero temperatures bought many trains to a halt due to rail breaks and other damage caused by extreme cold.
"I've been lucky enough to get rides to work for two days," Metra commuter Christine Campbell Mulhern said. "Either my husband took me back and forth, he's retired, or I went in with co-workers."
Metra's BNSF line from Aurora to Chicago dealt with switch problems Friday morning. Some inbound and outbound trains operated 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule, and many riders grumbled about the delays.
"It was horrible. I was at the train tracks since 7:45 and we left at 8:45," said commuter Siddig Safej.
"Train was late this morning," said UIC student Maheen Khan. "It was 20 minutes late. It wasn't too bad, but it was freezing."
The Metra Electric is still not running yet. Damage to the train's overhead power system caused by frigid temperatures and a freight train derailment Wednesday night still causing problems that Metra hopes to resolve this weekend.
"I know it's difficult for trains and the tracks and the crew and I think Metra has done, at least on the Burlington Line,a pretty decent job," said Metra commuter Pat Nicholson.
Most Amtrak service also returned to normal Friday. However some trains in and out of Chicago will experience some delays. Meanwhile, Olaf Westgaard starts his day in Western Spring on Metra and is getting back into the swing of things.
"I'm not excited," Westgaard said. "It's just work but I'm glad to be back on the usual schedule."
Warmer temperatures Friday expected to ease the strangle hold the weather has had on trains, but the South Shore line remains suspended.
Delays and cancellations remain at Chicago's airports. As of 11 a.m., O'Hare had 207 flights cancelled, with another 16 cancelled at Midway, but things are getting back to normal after thousands of cancellations from the previous days.
Normal mail delivery by the US Postal Service will resume Friday.