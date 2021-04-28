Traffic

Drivers clear mattresses from Eisenhower Expressway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH: Drivers clear mattresses from Eisenhower Expressway

BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Several drivers on the Eisenhower Expressway stopped and got out of their cars to clear several mattresses blocking the center lanes Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7HD captured the drama in the inbound lanes of I-290 at 17th Avenue.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Three mattresses were in the center lane and cars were driving around them until one driver stopped and got out of his car to move them to the side of the road.

A second driver also stopped and got out as well as a semi-trailer driver and all three of them moved the mattresses to the left shoulder. They then ran back to their cars, with one driver raising his arms in the air to celebrate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbroadviewcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COPA video of deadly Portage Park CPD shooting expected to be released
Illinois is losing residents, but not from where you'd think
Chicago considering vaccine passports for summer events
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Bronzeville Winery will offer patio, live music
Good Samaritan Uber driver takes Bronzeville shooting victim to hospital
Des Plaines police chief raises questions about shootout that wounded teen
Show More
Stray bullet kills 24-year-old reporter in her own apartment
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
Naperville warehouse failed to contain deadly COVID outbreak, OSHA says
Lyric Opera holding drive-through performances inside Millennium Garages
Chicago Weather: Scattered rain, storms Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News