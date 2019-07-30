Drone video: Train carrying bulk limestone derails in Czech Republic

CZECH REPUBLIC -- The Czech fire service has released drone footage showing the aftermath of a freight train derailment near Marianske Lazne, about 7.5 miles from the German border.The freight train, which was carrying limestone, derailed on Sunday between Chodova Plana and Marianske Lazne, Czech authorities said.Limestone could be seen scattered around the derailed wagons.Nobody was injured.A spokesman for the Czech Rail Safety Inspection said a total of 13 wagons derailed and that the damage to the train and rail track was estimated at 29 million Czech crowns, which equals $1.3 million.An investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.Authorities said preliminary findings suggested the train was traveling three times faster than the permitted speed limit on that section of track.