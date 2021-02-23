Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Indiana, Wisconsin moving to yellow tier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced an update to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday with Indiana and Wisconsin joining a number of states in moving to the yellow tier.Wisconsin and Indiana are joined by Washington D.C., Minnesota, Mississippi, Texas, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Maryland, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arkansas, Washington, Michigan, Maine, Missouri, Oregon in moving to the yellow tier with Hawaii, North Dakota and Puerto Rico.Meanwhile, Alaska has moved into the orange tier along with 30 other states.Travelers from states in the orange tier must either quarantine for 10 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers from yellow states do not need to quarantine or test before arrival.Officials gave an update Tuesday saying that travelers who have been fully vaccinated and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to qurantine or test negative.A state in the yellow tier has less than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people. States in the orange tier have more than 15 cases per 100,000 people.Essential workers are exempt from the travel order. The city recommends canceling all non-essential travel to stop the spread of COVID-19. Other exemptions include travel for medical care, parental shared custody and passing through a state for less than 24 hours.The updated travel order will take effect on Friday. The order is updated every other Tuesday.