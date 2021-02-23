coronavirus chicago

Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Indiana, Wisconsin moving to yellow tier

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced an update to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday with Indiana and Wisconsin joining a number of states in moving to the yellow tier.

Wisconsin and Indiana are joined by Washington D.C., Minnesota, Mississippi, Texas, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Maryland, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arkansas, Washington, Michigan, Maine, Missouri, Oregon in moving to the yellow tier with Hawaii, North Dakota and Puerto Rico.


Meanwhile, Alaska has moved into the orange tier along with 30 other states.

Travelers from states in the orange tier must either quarantine for 10 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers from yellow states do not need to quarantine or test before arrival.

Officials gave an update Tuesday saying that travelers who have been fully vaccinated and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to qurantine or test negative.


A state in the yellow tier has less than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people. States in the orange tier have more than 15 cases per 100,000 people.

Essential workers are exempt from the travel order. The city recommends canceling all non-essential travel to stop the spread of COVID-19. Other exemptions include travel for medical care, parental shared custody and passing through a state for less than 24 hours.

The updated travel order will take effect on Friday. The order is updated every other Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagocoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Chicago lakefront reopening as COVID cases drop
Future uncertain for those struggling with post-COVID symptoms
Chicagoans reflect on loss, hope as US marks 500K COVID deaths
Our Chicago: A Conversation About Vaccine Efforts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago lakefront reopening as COVID cases drop
Girl, 5, left in cold for hours after busing mix-up
Pritzker signs sweeping police reform bill
Green Bay QB engaged to Shailene Woodley, actress confirms
IL rep. proposes banning 'Grand Theft Auto,' saying it contributes to carjackings
Future uncertain for those struggling with post-COVID symptoms
Big thaw continues with more concerns of falling ice, roof collapses
Show More
Woman, 43, killed in Englewood hit-and-run crash
1 woman decides 'The Bachelor' Matt isn't 'the one'
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, breezy Tuesday
WI lists no COVID deaths for 2nd day in a row
More TOP STORIES News