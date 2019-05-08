CTA now offering free Wi-Fi service at some Red, Blue Line Loop stations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New upgrades at downtown CTA platforms are now available.Wednesday, Mayor Emanuel announced riders no longer have to use their cell phone data while waiting for a CTA train at certain stops.The upgrade offers free wireless internet on all Red and Blue Line platforms in the downtown area.Some commuters have already benefited from this, but now the feature is more widespread across the downtown area.The project for free Wi-Fi was first introduced last November at the Clark/Lake Blue Line stop, as well as Blue Line subway stations at Washington, Monroe and Jackson in the Loop.The expanded access comes after Emanuel's Chicago Infrastructure Trust brokered a $32.5 million deal in 2015 to bring 4G coverage to the CTA's entire subway system. The deal, which was funded by the country's four major wireless providers, made the CTA the largest North American public transit system with 4G coverage across its entire subway.