CTA Red Line train derails near Bryn Mawr; service suspended north of Belmont

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Firefighters help passengers off derailed Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the Red Line has been temporarily suspended on Chicago's North Side after a train derailment near Bryn Mawr, the CTA said Monday evening.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one wheel on a northbound Purple Line train went off the tracks.



Firefighters were seen helping the 24 passengers who were on board safely disembark the train.

The CTA said Red Line trains are only running between 95th Street and Belmont. Service on the Purple Line Express has also been suspended, but Purple Line local service is still available between Howard and Linden.

As it works to restore service, the CTA is urging riders to allow extra time for trips and seek alternate routes, such as nearby bus routes.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
