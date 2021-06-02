Travel

Illinois tourism office creates itineraries for summer road trips

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois tourism office creates itineraries for summer road trips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer travel that doesn't require a flight. We're talking road trips right here in Illinois.

There are hidden gems across the state you might not have thought of.

Karla Flannery from the Illinois Office of Tourism joined ABC7 to talk about 60 new road trip itineraries, including outdoor adventures in Shawnee National Forest, Garden of the Gods and Cache River Wetlands

RELATED: New $6 million ad campaign announced to drive tourists to Illinois

The itineraries can be found at enjoyillinois.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelillinoisadvertisingtourism
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 478 COVID cases, 9 deaths
Lollapalooza releases lineup by day
Body found in TX search for missing boy; father's girlfriend charged
Biden's 'month of action' aims to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4
Child, 2, dies in Joliet after suffering self-inflicted gunshot wound
Coach K will retire from coaching after next season: ESPN
Racks of clothes worth over $10K stolen from Skokie mall: police
Show More
Chicago blood donations needed, Red Cross says
Chicago Archdiocese breathes new life into Little Village school
Lawrence to Bryn Mawr CTA project groundbreaking Wed.
President Obama makes surprise South Side visit
3 hurt, 1 killed in LSD crash at Monroe: Chicago police
More TOP STORIES News