CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer travel that doesn't require a flight. We're talking road trips right here in Illinois.
There are hidden gems across the state you might not have thought of.
Karla Flannery from the Illinois Office of Tourism joined ABC7 to talk about 60 new road trip itineraries, including outdoor adventures in Shawnee National Forest, Garden of the Gods and Cache River Wetlands
The itineraries can be found at enjoyillinois.com.
Illinois tourism office creates itineraries for summer road trips
