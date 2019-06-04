pride month

Pride Month celebrations begin, LAX lights up pylons in rainbow colors

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles International Airport is lighting up its pylons in rainbow colors in honor of Pride Month.

LAX officials say they are proud to join Mayor Eric Garcetti in celebration of Pride Month - and everyone is welcome at the airport and in Los Angeles.

A travel site named Chicago and Los Angeles two of the top five most welcoming destinations in North America for LGBTQ+ people.

The list includes Chicago, L.A. New York, Toronto and Montreal in the top five cities, according to TripAdvisor.
