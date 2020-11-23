Travel

Thanksgiving travel: Many still heading to Chicago airports despite COVID-19 warning from CDC

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite warnings about COVID-19, Many Americans are still flying for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Although the CDC is urging Americans not to travel, more than two million people passed through security checkpoints at airports across the country this weekend. That's the second-highest number of people to travel by air since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Chicago COVID-19 travel order updated with Calif. NY, NH added to orange category

Doctor Anthony Fauci says that is a real concern.

"You see the clips on TV, people at airports, I mean those are the things we've got to realize are going to get us in even more trouble than we are in right no," said Dr. Fauci.

RELATED: CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance, recommends that Americans do not travel

The CDC says it's not just traveling but large family gatherings around the holiday, which, could spread the highly contagious virus.

If you do travel, the CDC is reminding you to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.
