Parking and car rental at O'Hare Airport should become more convenient thanks to a new transportation hub.Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Senator Dick Durbin and airport workers cut the ribbon on the 2.5 million square-foot facility Wednesday. The building centralizes car rental operations, ground transportation including a Metra connection, and 2,600 parking spaces.The $242 million Multi Module Facility also has innovative parking guidance technology, a quick turnaround station and 12 electronic charging stations, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said.The facility will be among the first places experienced by visitors to Chicago, a keystone in the expansion of O'Hare that Emanuel hopes will keep the airport at the forefront of global transportation innovation.The project was financed in part with a federal Department of Transportation loan, secured in 2013 with the help of Senator Durbin, who flies out of O'Hare to Washington, D.C., 50 times a year.Thirteen rental car agencies have set up shop there, and the cars are stored indoors.The project created 3,000 jobs during construction and 150 new permanent positions with rental car companies.