New O'Hare Airport parking, rental car facility opens Wednesday

Parking and car rental at O'Hare Airport should become more convenient thanks to a new transportation hub.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Senator Dick Durbin and airport workers cut the ribbon on the 2.5 million square-foot facility Wednesday. The building centralizes car rental operations, ground transportation including a Metra connection, and 2,600 parking spaces.

The $242 million Multi Module Facility also has innovative parking guidance technology, a quick turnaround station and 12 electronic charging stations, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said.

The facility will be among the first places experienced by visitors to Chicago, a keystone in the expansion of O'Hare that Emanuel hopes will keep the airport at the forefront of global transportation innovation.

The project was financed in part with a federal Department of Transportation loan, secured in 2013 with the help of Senator Durbin, who flies out of O'Hare to Washington, D.C., 50 times a year.

Thirteen rental car agencies have set up shop there, and the cars are stored indoors.

The project created 3,000 jobs during construction and 150 new permanent positions with rental car companies.
