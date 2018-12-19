TRAVEL

Part of Navy Pier flyover connecting north, south Lakefront Trail to open Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Big news for runners, bicyclists and pedestrians who use the Lakefront Trail: part of the Navy Pier Flyover will open Thursday.

ABC7 Exclusive
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Big news for runners, bicyclists and pedestrians who use the Lakefront Trail: part of the Navy Pier Flyover will open Thursday.

"Literally the whole distance, you'll never have to go on the road, you'll never have to 'run' into pedestrians," Mayor Emanuel said.

ABC7's John Garcia joined Mayor Emanuel for a run early Wednesday morning along the lakefront path south of downtown, where the separated bike and running paths are now open.

It makes for smoother and less congested movement along the lakefront path, which draws up to 100,000 users on nice summer days. But to get between the north and south portions of the nearly 20-mile long path, you had to get through the often dangerous intersections under Lake Shore Drive at Illinois and Grand.

"Cars fly by and they make this right turn here and no one looks," runner Brian Klesath said.

Megan Williams suffered a fractured skull several years ago when a cyclist hit her at the intersection.

"I was turning around. I looked left, I looked right, and before I knew it, everything went black," Williams said.

Mayor Emanuel says he bikes and runs the trail regularly himself. And he hopes the separate bike and running trails as well as the flyover on the path will make collisions a thing of the past.

Not just for the quality of life, but there's going to be hopefully a dramatic reduction in accidents.

There is still a section of the flyover - an on-ramp to the southern portion - that remains under construction. It is expected to be completed early next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travellake shore drivebike lanesbikespedestrian walkwaypedestriansrahm emanuelroad safetyChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lakefront Trail changes underway; designated bike, pedestrian lanes open
TRAVEL
Our favorite #abc7chicago Instagram photos of 2018
Popeyes offers 'emotional support chicken' available at Philadelphia International Airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
Man gets 9 years for sexually assaulting sleeping woman on Spirit Airlines flight
More Travel
Top Stories
IL sex abuse investigation finds Catholic Church withheld names of at least 500 accused priests
Man charged in connection to deaths of 2 CPD officers; funeral arrangements finalized
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
McHenry VFW still facing financial struggles after Queen of Hearts success
Colorado baker back in court after refusing to make cake celebrating gender transition
Transgender student talks about journey of acceptance at Hinsdale South HS
President George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for 10 years
Historic federal criminal justice reform passes Senate, expected to pass House
Show More
Our favorite #abc7chicago Instagram photos of 2018
Gerald Reed granted new trial after 28 years in prison
Siblings tell stories of those with sickle cell disease
Boyfriend of Waukegan mom charged in 4-year-old's death
VIDEO: 5-year-old boy cries for help after being left alone on bus
More News