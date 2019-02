Be prepared to sit at the back of the plane.

If you are traveling with someone who needs your attention, such as a child or elderly person, make sure you can book seats together.

The cost of airplane tickets continues to rise, but the latest trend is to charge more for regular economy seats.Should you pay more for the seats? Sometimes the seats are closer to the front of the economy section of the plane, but are they worth it?The regular-priced economy seats may only be available at the back of the plane.Low-cost carriers started the trend of "extra fees" but now the big airlines are joining in.So what should you do if you choose not to pay the extra charge?