TRAVEL

Small plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) --
A small plane experiencing an equipment malfunction made an emegency landing Wednesday afternoon at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

The twin Cessna 310 appeared to have an issue with its nose gear. After circling the airport for half an hour to burn off fuel, the plane landed just before 2 p.m. and came to a rest tilted forward on its nose.

Emergency crews standing by on the ground rushed to assist the pilot and passenger, who emerged from the plane and hugged each other. It's not believed anyone was injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelemergency landingairport newsWheeling
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Airline: Elderly woman was not abandoned at O'Hare for many hours
Our favorite #abc7chicago Instagram photos in November
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Consumer Reports: How to pack a carry-on bag
More Travel
Top Stories
Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
WWII veteran wants birthday cards for his 96th birthday
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home to be renovated to original look
Prof. related to 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' songwriter explains origins
Show More
Body found in Costa Rica ID'd as missing American; guard arrested
Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus
Clerk recognizes armed robber, makes citizen arrest
Day 2 for historic charter schools strike as Acero teachers return to picket lines
More News