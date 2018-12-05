A small plane experiencing an equipment malfunction made an emegency landing Wednesday afternoon at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.The twin Cessna 310 appeared to have an issue with its nose gear. After circling the airport for half an hour to burn off fuel, the plane landed just before 2 p.m. and came to a rest tilted forward on its nose.Emergency crews standing by on the ground rushed to assist the pilot and passenger, who emerged from the plane and hugged each other. It's not believed anyone was injured.