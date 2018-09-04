TRAVEL

Southwest offering $59 flights to Mexico, Caribbean this fall

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines is slashing fares again! Here are some tips before you book.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Looking to get away? Southwest Airlines wants to help you hang on to summer with cheap flights to Mexico and the Caribbean this fall.

Starting Tuesday, travelers can book one-way flights to destinations like Belize, the Dominican Republic and the Cayman Islands for as low as $59.

Sample fares from Chicago's Midway Airport include $195 for a one-way ticket to Cabo San Lucas and $159 for a one-way ticket to Cancun.

The cheap flights are for October and November, but you'll have to act fast - the sale only lasts through September 20.

Keep in mind that booking for flights during this promotion is nonrefundable. But if your travel is a sure thing, you might want to go for it.

Check the Southwest Airlines website for specific restrictions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelsouthwest airlinesu.s. & worldmexico
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Quick Tip: Hotel Hijacked
Service resumes after signal issues halt Pink Line between Loop, Polk
1 dead after South Shore train strikes car, train service resumes
Grazing goats back at O'Hare
More Travel
Top Stories
Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for re-election
Laquan McDonald's family calls for peace ahead of Van Dyke trial
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
CPS students head back to school
2 Chicago area priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Thrift shop receives 2,100-gram donation of pot
Fan spray paints Chicago Bears field on his lawn
Show More
7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side
Key players in Van Dyke trial
More than 20K U of I students register for 1,300 seats for Obama speech
Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric District train in Homewood
George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, dies
More News