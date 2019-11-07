'Star Wars' themed aircraft to take its first flight out of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Heading to a galaxy far far away, United Airlines' new Star Wars-themed plane will make its first flight out of IAH.Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker themed aircraft is scheduled to take off from Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport for the first time to Disney World's Galaxy's Edge in Orlando.But before its takeoff, United will be holding a party at the gate for customers to celebrate. They will feature Star Wars characters and a musical performance by the University of Houston's marching band.You may get a chance to fly on the Star Wars plane. United says it will be in their system for the next year.