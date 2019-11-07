star wars

'Star Wars' themed aircraft to take its first flight out of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Heading to a galaxy far far away, United Airlines' new Star Wars-themed plane will make its first flight out of IAH.

Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker themed aircraft is scheduled to take off from Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport for the first time to Disney World's Galaxy's Edge in Orlando.

RELATED: New images of Star Wars immersive hotel at Walt Disney World released at D23 Expo parks presentation
But before its takeoff, United will be holding a party at the gate for customers to celebrate. They will feature Star Wars characters and a musical performance by the University of Houston's marching band.

You may get a chance to fly on the Star Wars plane. United says it will be in their system for the next year.
