Travel

Thanksgiving travelers face more delays, cancellations as winter storms move Northeast

By Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of flights have been canceled and thousands delayed for travelers heading home after the Thanksgiving holiday as a deadly winter storm moved to the Northeast.

Winter weather left some Thanksgiving travelers stuck over the weekend as snow caused major delays and flight cancellations throughout the country.

As of Monday morning, there were 19 flight cancellations at O'Hare airport and five at Midway.

RELATED: 2 storms leave 50 million under winter alert as travelers return home after Thanksgiving

Reports said more than 50 million travelers were under some kind of winter weather alert Sunday as two powerful storm systems hit the country.

Experts said more than 30 states were affected by travel delays over the holiday weekend and the worst is still to come for several major cities.

Airports with the most canceled flights include San Francisco with 67 and Newark, New Jersey, with 33 according to FlightAware. Wind and rain are causing some arriving flights at San Francisco to be delayed an average of 4 1/2 hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration said some flights heading to Newark are being delayed by an average of more than 2 1/2 hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoairport newswinter stormsocietythanksgivingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critical after being shot during robbery in Bronzeville
SB I-94 lanes closed after semi rolls over in South Holland
Questions raised over charges against man body-slammed by Chicago officer
5K reward offered for information in deadly Aurora shooting
Girl found dead in Gary identified as missing Chicago teen
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, possible snow early Monday
Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, 3 dead
Show More
Hundreds of vehicles towed as Winter parking ban takes effect
Teen shot on SW Side accused of trying to rob woman selling dog: police
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
Man's body found in northwest Indiana lake, police say
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News