Thanksgiving travelers face more delays, cancellations as winter storms move Northeast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of flights have been canceled and thousands delayed for travelers heading home after the Thanksgiving holiday as a deadly winter storm moved to the Northeast.Winter weather left some Thanksgiving travelers stuck over the weekend as snow caused major delays and flight cancellations throughout the country.As of Monday morning, there were 19 flight cancellations at O'Hare airport and five at Midway.Reports said more than 50 million travelers were under some kind of winter weather alert Sunday as two powerful storm systems hit the country.Experts said more than 30 states were affected by travel delays over the holiday weekend and the worst is still to come for several major cities.Airports with the most canceled flights include San Francisco with 67 and Newark, New Jersey, with 33 according to FlightAware. Wind and rain are causing some arriving flights at San Francisco to be delayed an average of 4 1/2 hours.The Federal Aviation Administration said some flights heading to Newark are being delayed by an average of more than 2 1/2 hours.