Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupts, spews gas, ash into the air

POPOCATEPETL, Mexico -- Mexico's Popocatepetl stratovolcano spewed rock on Monday and sent clouds of ash into the sky.

The footage taken by the Mexican government disaster agency showed the outburst at 6:44 a.m local time.

The 17,797-foot (5,426-meter) volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash.

Local authorities say Monday's eruption stretched approximately 2.5 miles into the sky.

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles of the mountain's crater.
