Travel

Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order: WI could be added next week as 6 states removed from list

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago removed six states from its COVID-19 emergency travel order Tuesday and added Utah.

The update to the travel order came as Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned that Wisconsin will likely be added to the travel order next week if cases do not go down in the state.

The six states that were taken off the travel order were Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas.

The city says unless Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases start going down, it could return to Chicago's travel order next week.

"Wisconsin has had the most cases that it has had at any point since COVID broke out last week," Dr. Arwady said. "They are having percent positivities that range from the 13-17% range and problems across the state, so if you are able to avoid travel to Wisconsin this week, please do so."

States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:

-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Georgia
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Kentucky
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri

-Nebraska
-North Dakota
-Oklahoma
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Utah

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoindianahealthsafetycoronavirus wisconsinbusinesscoronavirus chicagou.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker warns of budget cuts as IL reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases
6 injured in Loop high-rise fire
Will it be safe to trick-or-treat this Halloween?
Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris facing child sexual abuse lawsuit
Shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase through South Loop
Chicago mom, son kicked off Southwest flight over face mask
U of I Hospital nurses' strike continues with support from Rev. Jesse Jackson
Show More
What happens when we run out of names for 2020 hurricanes?
14 shot, 2 fatally Monday
Metra wants riders back; ensures clean and safe train ride
More than 600 entries submitted for Chicago winter outdoor dining contest
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, very nice Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News