Tri-State Tollway crash involving tractor-trailer leaves 1 dead in Lake County

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after a tractor-trailer crashed on the Tri-State Tollway in Lake County Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police responded to a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile post 6.5 near Wadsworth Road at about 5:22 a.m.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our traffic map

One person died in the crash, police said. The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.

The two left lanes of I-94 eastbound were closed while police investigated. The lanes were reopened by 8:50 a.m.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake countytraffic fatalitiescrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE UPDATES on CPD shooting in Gresham
Man shot in Norwood Park carjacking
Thousands in Illinois could face eviction as moratorium ends
Gunshots fired within minutes of mayor, supt. leaving police roll call
White Sox playoff schedule set for ALDS series against Astros
Man shot in head days after moving to city still recovering: family
Man records video of massive alligator eating another gator whole
Show More
40 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Facebook news: Ex-manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot
Spirit Airlines fire: Plane ablaze after bird flies into engine in NJ
Funeral held for teen gunned down while sitting in car on SW Side
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain Monday
More TOP STORIES News