Tri-State Tollway crash involving tractor-trailer leaves 1 dead in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after a tractor-trailer crashed on the Tri-State Tollway in Lake County Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.
Police responded to a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile post 6.5 near Wadsworth Road at about 5:22 a.m.
One person died in the crash, police said. The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.
The two left lanes of I-94 eastbound were closed while police investigated. The lanes were reopened by 8:50 a.m.
Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
