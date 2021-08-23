car crash

Rollover car crash kills mother from Markham, Illinois State Police says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Rollover crash kills mother from Markham, Illinois State Police says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family is grieving after a deadly crash on I-394 near Glenwood this past weekend.

Hanna Fernando, 40, died after a truck rear-ended her car and caused both vehicles to roll over.

Fernando's sister, Nicole Roberts, said she dropped to her knees when she got the phone call telling her Fernando was dead.

"I don't know how to go on without my sister in my life. She's always been a constant factor, and I'm angry. I'm so angry, and hurt and devastated," Roberts said.

Fernando was from south suburban Markham. She was raising four children, and one of them was her grandchild.

The driver of the truck was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and for operating an uninsured vehicle, according to Illinois State Police. The truck driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoismarkhamcar crashcar accidentwoman killedillinois state policehighways
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Special ed teacher killed in Dan Ryan shooting crossfire
Shooting causes 2 cars to crash into SW Side restaurant
Young girl killed in Gardner crash: Grundy County officials
Woman killed when car tears through home in Gary; driver also hurt
TOP STORIES
Cook County indoor mask mandate back in effect
Rev. Jackson, wife responding to COVID-19 treatment, family says
44 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on SE Side
Blue Angels fly with police star worn by fallen CPD officer
No need to rush for COVID booster shot, experts say
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer Monday
Show More
As Gov. Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office in NY minus 'distractions'
New speed enforcement camera activated near South Side park
22 dead, dozens missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding
Lake Michigan water conditions cause multiple rescues, 1 drowning
Search teams recover body of man who went missing in Fox Lake
More TOP STORIES News