Timmothy Pitzen case: Aurora boy disappeared 10 years ago Tuesday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday marks 10 years since disappearance of Timmothy Pitzen

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Tuesday marks ten years since the disappearance of Timmothy Pitzen.

On this day in 2011, Jeremy Pitzen dropped off his then 6-year-old son Timmothy at Greenman Elementary School in Aurora.

Surveillance video captured Timmothy's mother, 43-year-old Amy Fry Pitzen, picking him up. She told the school there was a family emergency.

Police said Pitzen took her son to Brookfield Zoo and to Key Lime Cove in Gurnee. On May 12, they checked into the Kalahari Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

Timmothy and his mom were last seen together on the morning of May 13, checking out of the resort.

Police said Pitzen then checked herself into a motel in Rockford, Illinois, that night. She appeared to be alone.

She was found on May 14 after she died by suicide.

Police said Pitzen left a suicide note that said, "Tim is somewhere safe with people who love him and will care for him. You will never find him."

He has been missing ever since.
