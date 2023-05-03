Diane Pathieu and husband Nick Adamski talk about upcoming fundraiser for brain cancer research

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone very special to us here at ABC7 Chicago needs your help.

The above video is from a previous report.

Diane Pathieu's husband, Nick Adamski, was diagnosed with brain cancer in late 2020, when doctors discovered a large mass.

Now, two years later, Nick just started immunotherapy and said he's feeling great!

But treatments like his need more research and funding.

Nick, Diane, and Dr. Rimas Lukas, Nick's neuro-oncologist at Northwestern Medicine, came to the studio.

RELATED: Diane Pathieu's husband shares his brain cancer survival story thanks to cutting-edge tech

May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month. Nearly 700,000 people living today - and their families - face the challenging realities of a brain or spinal diagnoses.

"I think all of us in the field are very interested in trying to move it forward and improve what we're doing," Lukas said. "Part of the way we achieve that is through clinical trials."

The annual Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute Minds Matter event supports Northwestern Medicine in researching and developing treatment for patients affected by brain and spinal tumors.

Diane and Nick are two of the speakers for this year's event.

Tickets are still available for the Mind Matters Benefit.

It happens Friday night at 6 p.m., at the Ritz Carlton on 160 E. Pearson St. Guests must be 21 to attend.

More information can be found on Northwestern Medicine's website.