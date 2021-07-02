Society

Tuskegee Airman, former Elgin teacher dies at 96

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tuskegee Airman, former Elgin teacher dies at 96

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Melvin Copeland was a war hero, beloved teacher and community leader whose proud legacy of service spans decades. The Tuskegee Airman died last week at the age of 96.

"Give me something I can do to phrase my love for America," Copeland said on a fall 2020 Honor Flight Chicago podcast with ABC7's Paul Meicke. He was still looking to serve his country.

The Elgin man died Friday at 96 after what loved ones described as a remarkable life.

"As a Black man of his generation, literally lived through you know some of the worst, you know discrimination in our history," said Lorraine Shoto, Copeland's cousin. "Melvin wasn't the type to sit by and take it."

In 1943, he left a college athletic scholarship to join the army, where Sergeant Copeland became a trailblazing Tuskegee Airman. Too tall to be a pilot, he helped load ammunition onto those iconic redtail fighters, even as Jim Crow followed him to the European theater.

"I said these guys are like family," Copeland said. "If you got one or two in there that don't like Black people, that's part of what you have to live with."

After the war, Copeland spent four decades teaching in Elgin before spending another 20 years as a social worker. He was always looking to help his community.

"There are a lot of serious and real barriers that you know may prevent you, but you know that you can at least lend your voice to the fight," Shoto said.

Copeland's family said he will soon be honored at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelginworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ald. Carrie Austin indicted on federal bribery charges
What we know about victims, missing in Fla. condo collapse
Morris industrial fire evacuation indefinite, officials say
Girl, 9, shot in head; man also wounded in Chatham
Chicago police supt. discusses July 4 strategy
Chicago area counties exceed Biden's 70% goal, some parts of city lag
Cosby ruling could keep sex assault survivors from coming forward
Show More
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Meet the Chicago area honorary ESPY Award finalists
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool
Chicago $15 minimum wage increase takes effect
Manhattan DA charges Trump's company, CFO with tax fraud
More TOP STORIES News