Chicago braces for Memphis police to release Tyre Nichols body cam video

Chicago officials and police are preparing for the publlic reaction to the release of video showing the Memphis traffic stop in which Tyre Nichols was beaten by police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials and police are preparing for the release of the Tyre Nichols video by Memphis police Friday evening.

Officials said they will be closely monitoring events in the city this evening and in the coming days following its release.

This afternoon Mayor Lori Lightfoot echoed calls by Nichols' family to protest peacefully.

In a statement, Chicago police and the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said, "there is no actionable intelligence in Chicago at this time and resources will be adjusted as necessary as this situation develops."

Nichols' family members and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

"This young man, by definition of the law in this state, was terrorized. Not by one, not by two, but by five officers who we now know ... acted in concert with each other," said attorney Antonio Romanucci, who represents Nichols' family.

Romanucci, who is based in Chicago, is part of the family's civil case. He alleges a pattern of misconduct within the Memphis Police Department, including among the so-called "Scorpion Unit" that the five former officers who are charged with Nichols' murder were a part of.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers' actions as "heinous, reckless and inhumane," and said that her department has been unable to substantiate the reckless driving allegation that prompted the stop.

She told The Associated Press in an interview that there is no video of the traffic stop that shows Nichols recklessly driving.

