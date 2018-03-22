U of I wrestler, Oak Forest native, 21, killed in hit-and-run accident

CHICAGO (WLS) --A University of Illinois wrestler from Oak Forest has died after being involved in a hit-and-run accident late Wednesday night.
Francis Edelen, 21, got in an accident on I-57 near downstate Rantoul, according to the Champaign News-Gazette. Edelen then left his car to get help and was struck by another vehicle. That driver did not stop.
"This is shocking news for our team and coaching staff as no words can truly reflect the emotions that we are going through at this time," Illinois wrestling coach Jim Heffernan said in a statement. "Francis was a productive member of our program. We are extremely saddened by this news. We just released this news to our team, so the healing process after the loss of a teammate and friend has just begun."
Police are still searching for the driver.