Business

Coronavirus Chicago: Uber partners with Clorox to provide disinfecting wipes to drivers

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Uber riders in Chicago will see more disinfecting protection against coronavirus.

Uber is teaming up with Clorox to help its drivers keep their cars clean with Clorox wipes. The rideshare company will be giving almost 200,000 wipes to Chicago drivers.

Uber has identified high touch surfaces in its rideshare vehicles. For drivers, those are the steering wheel, gear shifts, cup holders and door handles. For riders, those are seat belt buckles, window controllers and door handles.

Prior to being picked up, riders will receive a notification in the Uber app that disinfecting wipes are now available for use in the car.

"As cities begin to reopen and people turn to Uber to help them get around, we want to help society move with confidence," said David Shapir, general manager of Uber Chicago. "We are thrilled to be working with a leader in this space, such as Clorox, to ensure each driver in Chicago has access to disinfecting wipes to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. We want to help drivers be safe while they help the world move again and give riders confidence that they are stepping into a clean and sanitized car."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagocloroxcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisrideshareubercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured after shooting at gas station in River North
City releases video of incident that led to Eddie Johnson's firing
Palatine teen builds Wiffle ball Wrigley Field in backyard
Protesters clash with police on day of NYPD budget cut vote
3 children among 16 killed in Chicago weekend shootings
Facebook to invest $800M for data center in DeKalb
Family sues CPD after squad car runs over, seriously injures teen
Show More
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
Blackbird restaurant closing permanently due to COVID-19
Summer may decide fate of leading shots in COVID-19 vaccine race
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 738
Minimum wage in Illinois will increase July 1
More TOP STORIES News