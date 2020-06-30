Coronavirus Chicago: Uber partners with Clorox to provide disinfecting wipes to drivers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Uber riders in Chicago will see more disinfecting protection against coronavirus.Uber is teaming up with Clorox to help its drivers keep their cars clean with Clorox wipes. The rideshare company will be giving almost 200,000 wipes to Chicago drivers.Uber has identified high touch surfaces in its rideshare vehicles. For drivers, those are the steering wheel, gear shifts, cup holders and door handles. For riders, those are seat belt buckles, window controllers and door handles.Prior to being picked up, riders will receive a notification in the Uber app that disinfecting wipes are now available for use in the car."As cities begin to reopen and people turn to Uber to help them get around, we want to help society move with confidence," said David Shapir, general manager of Uber Chicago. "We are thrilled to be working with a leader in this space, such as Clorox, to ensure each driver in Chicago has access to disinfecting wipes to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. We want to help drivers be safe while they help the world move again and give riders confidence that they are stepping into a clean and sanitized car."