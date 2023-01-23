UIC reaches tentative deal with faculty union to end strike

UIC on strike: Union said it's working to secure more 'fair and equitable' contract

There's a tentative deal between striking faculty at UIC and the school.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After months of negotiations, UIC officials announced Monday morning it has reached a tentative agreement with faculty and staff on strike since last week.

As roughly 1,500 members of the UIC United Faculty union hit the picket line, they said they have been without a contract since August. They were fighting for more pay, more funding for student services and job security.

The strike came after UIC and the union failed to reach an agreement during a marathon bargaining session last Monday.

UIC officials said in a statement, "The parties were able to find common ground on an overall contract that addresses various faculty concerns and bridges the gap in compensation offers."

The union said that the deal increases minimum salaries for the lowest paid faculty, 5% average raise pools per each year of the 4-year contract, stronger job protection for non-tenure track faculty and expanded non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.

"This contract contains important gains on the issues most important to our members," said Aaron Krall, UICUF president. "We are especially proud of winning $60,000 minimum salaries for our lowest paid members and the commitments on student wellness and disability testing."

As of Monday morning, all classes and labs will be held as scheduled. The strike affected tens of thousands of students enrolled.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by union members and go through final approval by both parties.