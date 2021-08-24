Person shot inside Chicago's Union Station; Amtrak trains stopped due to police activity

Due to ongoing police activity, all train traffic is temporarily stopped in Chicago (CHI). We will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 24, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person has been shot inside Chicago's Union Station near Track 30, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Amtrak tweeted Tuesday evening that all train traffic in Chicago has been temporarily stopped due to ongoing police activity.Chicago fire officials said two other people at the scene are being treated for lacerations.No additional details about the circumstances around the shooting or the victim's conditions have been released.