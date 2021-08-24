chicago shooting

Person shot inside Chicago's Union Station; Amtrak trains stopped due to police activity

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person has been shot inside Chicago's Union Station near Track 30, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Amtrak tweeted Tuesday evening that all train traffic in Chicago has been temporarily stopped due to ongoing police activity.



Chicago fire officials said two other people at the scene are being treated for lacerations.

No additional details about the circumstances around the shooting or the victim's conditions have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago shootingamtrakmetra
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Old Town restaurants hit by gunfire on Wells: CPD
CPD officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French out of hospital
4 wounded in Uptown shooting, including boy, 16
LIVE: 44 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
TOP STORIES
Live Radar: Severe storms could bring high winds, heavy rain
Morton West HS students getting sick in class from heat, parents say
Old Town restaurants hit by gunfire on Wells: CPD
Woman dies after testing positive for COVID-19 on Carnival cruise
Biden sticking with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul
COVID mitigations could return as IL reports nearly 3K new cases
Tortoise seen attacking, eating bird in wild for first time: VIDEO
Show More
Chicago Weather: Humid, storms possible overnight
'American Idol' virtual auditions begin Wednesday for Chicago area
House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates
4 states added to Chicago Travel Advisory
Mag Mile robbery crew stole purses worth $43K; guard critically hurt
More TOP STORIES News