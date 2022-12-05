University of Chicago's Julianne Sitch 1st woman to coach men's soccer team to NCAA title

Oswego native Julianne Sitch is part of just 5% of men's sports team coaches who are women. She is leading the U of C men's soccer team to a possible championship.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Julianne Sitch became the first woman to coach a men's soccer team to an NCAA championship, guiding the University of Chicago to the Division III title.

Chicago defeated Williams College 2-0 on Saturday for the Maroons' first NCAA men's soccer title in program history. The title capped an undefeated season (22-0-1) and set a school record for wins in Sitch's first year as head coach.

"The credit goes to the team," Sitch said. "I mean, these guys have never had a female coach before, and they embraced me as one of their own. For me, that will forever be a grateful moment."

A Monday ceremony celebrated the team and their trailblazing leader, and their incredible undefeated season.

"The whole university s celebrating this wonderful, amazing team," said Paul Alivisatos, University of Chicago president.

The team had made it to the NCAA Division III semifinals four times in the past, but never to the final four until now.

"We all let out a breath because we've been there before, we could never finish. And we finally got it done. And I think that's going to pay dividends in the future for this program," said senior and player Griffin Wada.

The 39-year-old Sitch was an assistant coach for the Chicago women's soccer team from 2015-17. She played college soccer at DePaul, setting career records in goals and assists. She also played for several teams in the NWSL, including the Chicago Red Stars.

"They have been absolutely phenomenal this year, and myself and the staff are extremely proud of them. I just want to thank my staff and the team for all their dedication to one another this season and it's been a season they will remember forever," she said. "This means a lot to myself, but I think it really means a lot to just the sport, to men's soccer, to women's soccer and just to everyone around the world."

Sitch is one of only two women coaching a men's NCAA soccer team in Division III, joining New York University's Kim Wyant.

So what will the team do now? Sitch's answer was simple: back to practice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.