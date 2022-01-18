police shooting

Person wounded in shoot-out with University of Chicago police in Hyde Park, CFD says

CHICAGO -- A person was wounded in a shoot-out with University of Chicago police late Tuesday morning in Hyde Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics picked up a gunshot victim around 11:40 a.m. near Hyde Park Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, he said. His condition was not immediately available.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 38 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A spokesman for University of Chicago police did not have details.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkpolice involved shootingpolice shootingshootoutuniversity of chicagoshooting
POLICE SHOOTING
$3M bail for man wounded, charged in shootout with Cook Co. deputies
Activists call for civil rights charges against Jason Van Dyke
Ex-Chicago cop convicted in Black teen's death will get early release
Video of fatal Buffalo Grove police shooting released
TOP STORIES
IL reports 20,483 new COVID cases, 36 deaths
Hairstylist killed while looking for parking at work in Chicago Lawn
Pressure growing for safe places to inject drugs in Chicago
Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 teens shot in West Englewood
Show More
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms
Chicago single-use foodware ordinance for restaurants takes effect
What is croup? Illness appearing in some children with COVID
Cook County brings back 3 mass COVID vaccination sites
Chicago Weather: Windy, milder Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News