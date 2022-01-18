Person wounded in shoot-out with University of Chicago police in Hyde Park, CFD says

CHICAGO -- A person was wounded in a shoot-out with University of Chicago police late Tuesday morning in Hyde Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Paramedics picked up a gunshot victim around 11:40 a.m. near Hyde Park Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.The person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, he said. His condition was not immediately available.A spokesman for University of Chicago police did not have details.