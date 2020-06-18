coronavirus illinois

University of Illinois plans to reopen this fall for face-to-face classes

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
URBANA, Ill. (WLS) -- The University of Illinois will reopen its Urbana-Champaign campus in the fall semester for in-person instruction with new COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

U of I said its plan assumes the university has adequate COVID-19 testing in place and that the state has moved into Phase IV by the start of the semester on August 24.

"Fall 2020 will be an on-campus semester with as much in-person instruction and residential occupancy as restrictions of space, health and safety allow," Chancellor Robert Jones said.

According to a press release, the plan aspires to deliver in-person instruction as much as possible, especially for courses such as labs and performance-based courses. Classes that meet in person will be in spaces that allow adequate social distancing between students and professors. As an added precaution, for the health and safety of all, face coverings will be required in all instructional spaces and classrooms.

The university said its safety considerations include practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings when social distancing is not possible, checking symptoms and hand hygiene. The university also said it "developed rigorous sanitation procedures and processes" to minimize the spread of the virus.

During an interview for ABC 7 Newsviews in May, Chancellor Jones spoke about the financial impact coronavirus has had on the university, as well as the possibility of the enrollment of fewer international students.
