Newsviews: University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones

That's the challenge facing administrators at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Students are finishing up this current semester at home. But what should students and families expect this fall?
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert Jones joined Newsviews to talk about challenge of educating students this fall.
Jones said the final decision will be made in June but that students should plan to be back on campus.
The chancellor also spoke about the financial impact the coronavirus has had on the university, as well as the possibility of the enrollment of fewer international students.
