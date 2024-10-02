Person shot to death in Uptown: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot to death on Chicago's North Side on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Uptown neighborhood's 900-block of West Eastwood Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

An unknown offender shot a male victim, whose age was not immediately known, in the leg, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

