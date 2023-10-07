Chicago shooting: 3 women, man shot in Uptown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot on the city's North Side on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Uptown neighborhood's 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

At least two armed people approached a group of four and opened fire, police said. Three women and a man were injured.

A 26-year-old woman, shot in her face area, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. A 43-year-old man, shot in his leg, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Another woman, 28, was shot in her shoulder and head. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. A third woman, 61, was shot in her leg and taken to the same hospital, also good condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

