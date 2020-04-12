Urbanbelly's chef shares 2 Mediterranean recipes to cook at home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With everyone staying at home these days, coming up with easy, inexpensive recipes is more important than ever.
ABC7's Hungry Hound has been spending a lot more time in the kitchen lately, social distancing of course, and he's starting a new, occasional series he's calling "Six Foot Recipes," featuring local chefs in his kitchen. They'll rotate between his Friday afternoon reports and his Saturday Night Sampler.
Bill Kim is the chef and partner at table at Crate at the Crate & Barrel in Oak Brook. He's also the chef and owner of Urbanbelly in Wicker Park, beneath the Damen Avenue Blue Line, and he's the author of "Korean BBQ."
Kim, standing exactly six feet away, shared two Mediterranean recipes he enjoys making on his days off.
"Every time I ask my wife what she wants to have for dinner, she's like, 'Mediterranean.' Every single time. Oregano, olive oil, tons of garlic, it's a very simple dish and we do this on our days off," said Kim.
Bill Kim's Chickpea Salad
(serves two)
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1/8 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp chili flakes
1/4 tsp dried oregano
5 turns on pepper mill (black peppercorns)
1 can (12 oz) chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 cup cucumber, medium dice
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut into halves
10 pcs of basil leaves, torn
In a medium size bowl, combine oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, salt, chili flakes, oregano and black pepper. Incorporate well with a whisk, then add chickpeas, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and basil. Let the salad marinate for 20 minutes, then serve.
Bill Kim's Lemon Chicken with the Wife on My Day Off
(two servings)
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs
3 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp chili flake
6 turns on the pepper mill (use black peppercorns)
1.5 tsp kosher salt
1/4 cup olive oil
In a medium sized mixing bowl, add all the ingredients except boneless skinless chicken thigh. Using a whisk, incorporate all of the ingredients together. Once mixed well, add boneless chicken thighs to the bowl.
Let chicken marinate for 20 minutes at room temperature.
Use a large skillet that comfortably fits 4 to 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs.
Heat the large skillet on medium-high, then add the entire chicken with the marinade; do not move the chicken thighs around and put a lid on it, cooking for 5 minutes or until you can easily flip with tongs. Cook for 3 more minutes with the lid on and turn off the heat, let the chicken rest for 2 minutes with lid on.
Take out chicken thigh from the skillet and place it on a serving dish.
Optional garnish: squeeze fresh lemon with chopped flat leaf parsley.
Urban Belly
1542 N. Damen Ave.
773-904-8606
http://urbanbellychicago.com
