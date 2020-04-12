Urbanbelly's chef shares 2 Mediterranean recipes to cook at home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With everyone staying at home these days, coming up with easy, inexpensive recipes is more important than ever.ABC7's Hungry Hound has been spending a lot more time in the kitchen lately, social distancing of course, and he's starting a new, occasional series he's calling "Six Foot Recipes," featuring local chefs in his kitchen. They'll rotate between his Friday afternoon reports and his Saturday Night Sampler.Bill Kim is the chef and partner at table at Crate at the Crate & Barrel in Oak Brook. He's also the chef and owner of Urbanbelly in Wicker Park, beneath the Damen Avenue Blue Line, and he's the author of "Korean BBQ."Kim, standing exactly six feet away, shared two Mediterranean recipes he enjoys making on his days off."Every time I ask my wife what she wants to have for dinner, she's like, 'Mediterranean.' Every single time. Oregano, olive oil, tons of garlic, it's a very simple dish and we do this on our days off," said Kim.1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil1 Tbsp lemon juice1/8 cup red wine vinegar1/2 tsp kosher salt1/4 tsp chili flakes1/4 tsp dried oregano5 turns on pepper mill (black peppercorns)1 can (12 oz) chickpeas, rinsed and drained1 cup cucumber, medium dice1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut into halves10 pcs of basil leaves, torn1 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs3 Tbsp lemon juice1 Tbsp red wine vinegar1/2 tsp dried oregano1/2 tsp garlic powder1/2 tsp chili flake6 turns on the pepper mill (use black peppercorns)1.5 tsp kosher salt1/4 cup olive oil