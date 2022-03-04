drug bust

Customs and Border Protection officers in Pennsylvania find soup cans, cakes filled with drugs

Something seemed strange when soup cans were found to be leaking a purple liquid.
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials find ecstasy smuggled in soup cans

PHILADELPHIA -- Customs and Border Protection officers in Pennsylvania made two drug seizures this week with a tasty twist.

On Wednesday, the CBP said Philadelphia officers came upon 12 cans labeled as "Dutch Canned Vegetable Chicken Soup."

Something apparently seemed suspicious when they noticed the cans leaking a purple liquid.

An analysis revealed those cans were filled with MDMA, a drug commonly known as ecstasy or molly.

Photo provided by Customs and Border Protection



The shipment came from the Netherlands was headed for Miami, CBP says.

Then, on Thursday, officers encountered some pills stuffed in a pair of pastries.

In fact, CBP says 10,000 tablets of Tramadol, described as a synthetic morphine-like opioid, inside two sticky cakes.

They were discovered after an x-ray on a box manifested as garments revealed what appeared to be packaged pharmaceuticals, officials said.

The package arrived from London and was destined for Charleston, West Virginia.

Photo provided by Customs and Border Protection



"Crooked consumers continue to purchase dangerous drugs and controlled substances from unscrupulous international vendors, chemicals that consist of unverified ingredients that could potentially harm or kill our nation's citizens," Joseph Martella, CBP's Area Port Director in Philadelphia, said in a statement. "Customs and Border Protection officers remain steadfast in our commitment to searching through the proverbial haystack to intercept the needle of illicit shipments."

CBP officials say officers seized or disrupted an average of 4,732 pounds of dangerous drugs every day across the United States during fiscal year 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaillegal drugsdrug bustborder patroldrugu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
100 kilos of cocaine seized from downtown Chicago hotel, vehicle: feds
Rapper Fetty Wap released on $500K bond after drug trafficking charge
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed
Former CPD officer convicted of stealing drugs, money fired
TOP STORIES
2 Chicago police officers shot in 'ambush' at West Side food stand
2 charged in murder of Gage Park man putting up Christmas lights
Proviso teachers go on strike
Man injured, dog killed in North Side shooting, police say
Video shows bizarre theft turned food fight in CA
Police: 2 shot at Kansas high school, suspect in custody
Ind. teacher arrested after hitting student, getting early retirement
Show More
IL reports 1,329 new cases, 40 deaths
Val, Ryan talk women in construction, Frank Sinatra's Chicago visit
Red-Purple bypass damaged mere months after opening
Sneak peek at new Diane Sawyer special event, 'The Cult Next Door'
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, colder by the lake Friday
More TOP STORIES News