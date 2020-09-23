2020 presidential election

Steps to becoming the US president

An in-depth look at choosing the next POTUS
By Zach Ben-Amots, ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Here's how an American goes from being a candidate to the president of the United States.



Anyone who meets the basic requirements to be president can declare their candidacy. Once a candidate raises or spends more than $5,000 for their campaign, they must register with the Federal Election Commission. That includes naming a principal campaign committee to raise and spend campaign funds.

The basic requirements consist of being a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old and a permanent United States resident.

Presidential candidates campaign across the United States in an effort to win their political party's nomination in one of the two major American political parties in the U.S.: Democrats and Republicans. State elections either take the form of primaries or caucuses.

More TOP STORIES News