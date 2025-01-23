24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New ABC7 Chicago series, 'Consumer Chronicles,' showcases I-Team stories on scams, rip-offs, more

ByJason Knowles and Samantha Chatman WLS logo
Thursday, January 23, 2025 7:26PM
Consumer Chronicles
Consumer Chronicles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is excited to announce its new series, "Consumer Chronicles," brought to you by our I-Team.

Consumer investigative reporters Samantha Chatman and Jason Knowles are showcasing some of their biggest, most impactful and widely discussed stories in the Chicago area.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

From scams and rip-offs to heartbreaking cases of loss and lack of government accountability, the I-Team is rounding up stories that left our viewers stunned and wanting to hear more.

This will be an ongoing series, and we hope that it'll encourage our viewers to stay informed and to reach out to the I-Team if they're ever in need.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW