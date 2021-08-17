USPS careers: US Postal Service hiring for several positions in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is now hiring for several positions at various locations in the Chicago area and nearby suburbs.
The Postal Service is hiring for positions with salary ranges from $16.87 to $18.69 per hour.
Applications are only being accepted online at usps.com/careers. Click on "Search Now and Apply" and select Illinois to view current openings.
Jobs are posted daily and are open for a limited time, so it's a good idea to check the site frequently for new postings, the Postal Service said.
Qualified candidates must be 18 or a high school graduate; a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident status; must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical assessment; and must reside within daily commuting distance of the position.
For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.
