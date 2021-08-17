USPS

USPS careers: US Postal Service hiring for several positions in Chicago area

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

In this July 22, 2020 file photo a United States Postal Service delivery person closes the back door on her van in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is now hiring for several positions at various locations in the Chicago area and nearby suburbs.

The Postal Service is hiring for positions with salary ranges from $16.87 to $18.69 per hour.

Applications are only being accepted online at usps.com/careers. Click on "Search Now and Apply" and select Illinois to view current openings.

Jobs are posted daily and are open for a limited time, so it's a good idea to check the site frequently for new postings, the Postal Service said.

Qualified candidates must be 18 or a high school graduate; a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident status; must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical assessment; and must reside within daily commuting distance of the position.

For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoloopjobs hiringpost officepostal servicejobsusps
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
USPS
USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Chicago
Chicago gets new postmaster after mail delay issues
Dog attacks Rogers Park postal worker: CPD
Sen. Durbin discusses mail delivery delays
TOP STORIES
Chicago reinstates indoor mask mandate: health officials
Chicago pharmacist indicted on charges of selling fake vaccine cards
Suspect photos released after shooting in Hegewisch kills woman, 70
Will your Cook County property taxes see an increase?
IL reports 3,639 COVID cases, 17 deaths
8 states, Washington DC added to Chicago Travel Advisory
Blue Angels return this weekend for reimagined Air and Water Show
Show More
Taliban vow to honor women's rights but within Islamic law
Lil Wayne opens up about mental health struggles
Family of man killed during Kenosha protests files lawsuit
Chicago Marathon participants must give proof of COVID vaccine, test
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
More TOP STORIES News