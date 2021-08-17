USPS careers: US Postal Service hiring for several positions in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is now hiring for several positions at various locations in the Chicago area and nearby suburbs.The Postal Service is hiring for positions with salary ranges from $16.87 to $18.69 per hour.Applications are only being accepted online at. Click on "Search Now and Apply" and select Illinois to view current openings.Jobs are posted daily and are open for a limited time, so it's a good idea to check the site frequently for new postings, the Postal Service said.Qualified candidates must be 18 or a high school graduate; a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident status; must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical assessment; and must reside within daily commuting distance of the position.For more information about the Postal Service, visitand