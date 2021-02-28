Chicago mail: Sen. Dick Durbin to discuss mail delivery delays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There have been thousands of pieces of missing or delayed mail and no clear answers from the postal service in Chicago. Residents on the South and Southwest sides have been complaining about problems with mail delivery for months now.The delayed mail, including letters and packages from those locations, total over 62,000 from last September through February.Senator Dick Durbin is slated to discuss mail delivery delays in Chicago during a press conference Sunday afternoon.Durbin will be joined by 21st Ward alderman Howard Brookins and 2nd Ward alderman Brian Hopkins outside of Loop Post Office and John C. Kluczynski Federal Building.Last week, Durbin wrote a letter urging local United States Postal Service leadership in Illinois to address service issues in the Chicago region."Millions of constituents in Illinois and across the country rely on the timely delivery of letters and packages by USPS, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when many are forced to stay home to keep themselves and their families safe. Constituents in the Chicago area are frustrated at the delays in receiving everything from necessary medicine to documents that will allow them to timely pay bills. These delays are simply unacceptable," Durbin wrote in the letter to Krista Finazzo, Vice President, Area Retail and Delivery Operations Central Area.In the letter, Durbin asked Finazzo to "describe, in detail, the mail-carrier replacement process and steps taken to improve this process" among other requests.