Valentine's Day 2022: Bottle & Bottega offers 'Paint and Sip' events at Chicago locations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Celebrate Valentine's Day by painting with a twist

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grab your girls for Galentine's or your partner for a fun, romantic night of painting.

Bottle & Bottega are hosting several "Paint & Sip" events leading up to Valentine's Day.

Chris Bonk said there are several samples for guests to choose from and all locations are following COVID-19 protocols.

There are several Bottle & Bottega locations throughout the city and suburbs. Tickets cost $39 and can be purchased here.

The events are running from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14.
