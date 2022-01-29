Valentine's Day 2022: Bottle & Bottega offers 'Paint and Sip' events at Chicago locations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grab your girls for Galentine's or your partner for a fun, romantic night of painting.
Bottle & Bottega are hosting several "Paint & Sip" events leading up to Valentine's Day.
Chris Bonk said there are several samples for guests to choose from and all locations are following COVID-19 protocols.
There are several Bottle & Bottega locations throughout the city and suburbs. Tickets cost $39 and can be purchased here.
The events are running from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14.
