Valentine's Day 2022: Bottle & Bottega offers 'Paint and Sip' events at Chicago locations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grab your girls for Galentine's or your partner for a fun, romantic night of painting.Bottle & Bottega are hosting several "Paint & Sip" events leading up to Valentine's Day.Chris Bonk said there are several samples for guests to choose from and all locations are following COVID-19 protocols.There are several Bottle & Bottega locations throughout the city and suburbs. Tickets cost $39 and can be purchased here The events are running from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14.