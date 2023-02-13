Valentine's Day 2023: Chicago area candy, flower shops preparing for busy holiday rush

Ahead of Valentine's Day, several Chicago area businesses are busy at work to help you say "Be Mine" or "I love you."

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- From flowers to candy to cards and notes, Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to express your affection.

Kathleen Kreher, owner of Romance in Blooms in Edison Park, has been in Valentines-mode for weeks.

"We've been busy," Kreher said. "It's great to be busy."

And having the holiday fall on a Tuesday means the demand to pick up and deliver those special bouquets started at the end of last week.

In Niles, Affy Tapple and Mrs. Prindables brought in over a hundred workers to keep up with demand.

"We bring in multiple crews, we even a night shift closer to the holiday because we are so busy," said Sam Kowalczyhk, director of product development for Affy Tapple & Mrs. Prindables. "We make everything in house, we decorate from ccratch, we make batches of caramel every single day."

And they will be shipping orders via UPS, which is delivering their confections as well as 50,000 flower orders around Chicagoland. It is the second busiest holiday for the shipping company.

After all, the National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend nearly $26 billion this Valentine's Day. So know that people throughout our area are working long hours to help to get your special someone that special something.

And Kreher had a little advice if you haven't ordered anything yet.

"Be very flexible," she said. "We might not have exactly what you want but we'll make something beautiful for you."