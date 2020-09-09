vaping

Chicago City Council passes ban on flavored vaping products

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday to ban the sale of flavored vaping products in the city.

The measure passed by a vote of 46-4.

"With flavors like candy and chocolate, these products are designed to entice youth, and we as a City have a responsibility to do everything we can to prevent that from happening," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "This ordinance is an important step, but more must be done to protect our young people's health from vaping and the tobacco industry's efforts to have them to develop life-threatening habits."

The ordinance specifically targets the taste or aroma of things like menthol, mint, wintergreen, chocolate, vanilla, cocoa, candy or dessert.

Lightfoot's office said studies show 80% of youth tobacco users started with a flavored product.

"I congratulate the City Council for addressing flavors comprehensively in this vape-focused ordinance, rather than carving out specific flavors," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "And I look forward to seeing this body take this same comprehensive approach to flavors in the future, as together we address combustible products and work to improve the health and life expectancy of all Chicagoans."

Some opponents said the city can't afford to lose any revenue and people can cross over the border to buy them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopsmokingvapinglori lightfootchicago city council
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAPING
Study: Vaping can increase risk for COVID-19 complications
Teens find 'loophole' in flavored e-cig ban
Former vape user speaks out after double lung transplant at age 17
Willowbrook HS students want to combat vaping with STEM
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
500 arrested as part of Operation Legend in Chicago, US AG Barr says
Man, 18, charged in Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
Illinois reports 1,337 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Man riding Divvy bike near United Center hit, killed by car: CPD
Police shoot 13-year-old with autism; Mother says he was unarmed
COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after patient reports side effects
Students rally in Wheaton to get back inside the classroom
Show More
DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit
Indiana reports 720 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Chicago Weather: Cool, some showers Wednesday
Univ. of Illinois files lawsuit to stop nurses strike
More TOP STORIES News