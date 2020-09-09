Chicago City Council passes ban on flavored vaping products

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday to ban the sale of flavored vaping products in the city.The measure passed by a vote of 46-4."With flavors like candy and chocolate, these products are designed to entice youth, and we as a City have a responsibility to do everything we can to prevent that from happening," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "This ordinance is an important step, but more must be done to protect our young people's health from vaping and the tobacco industry's efforts to have them to develop life-threatening habits."The ordinance specifically targets the taste or aroma of things like menthol, mint, wintergreen, chocolate, vanilla, cocoa, candy or dessert.Lightfoot's office said studies show 80% of youth tobacco users started with a flavored product."I congratulate the City Council for addressing flavors comprehensively in this vape-focused ordinance, rather than carving out specific flavors," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "And I look forward to seeing this body take this same comprehensive approach to flavors in the future, as together we address combustible products and work to improve the health and life expectancy of all Chicagoans."Some opponents said the city can't afford to lose any revenue and people can cross over the border to buy them.